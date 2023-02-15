Hidalgo County sheriff: Meteor reported west of McAllen

Two aircraft reported seeing a meteor west of McAllen Wednesday, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra was informed of the meteor via federal authorities, who said Houston air Traffic Control received the reports from the aircraft, the sheriff said in a social media post.

"Where the exact point of impact is unknown," Guerra said in a tweet. "No reports of any damage in that area has been received."

Guerra's statement was given as multiple calls have come in to law enforcement agencies reporting what sounded like a “loud explosion” or a “blast” in the Mission area.

Several law enforcement agencies in Mission and its surrounding cities confirmed they received the reports and told Channel 5 News they’re looking into it.

This story has been updated throughout.