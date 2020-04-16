x

Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies discover 2 bodies near Edinburg

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide near Edinburg.

Investigators are on the scene along Davis Road, west of Brushline Road.

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies discovered the bodies of an adult male and female. Officials believe domestic violence may be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

We'll update this story as information becomes available.

