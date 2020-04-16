Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies discover 2 bodies near Edinburg

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide near Edinburg.

Investigators are on the scene along Davis Road, west of Brushline Road.

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies discovered the bodies of an adult male and female. Officials believe domestic violence may be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

HCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating a double homicide west of Brushline on Davis Rd in rural Edinburg. Deputies discovered the bodies of a adult male and female. At this time we believe domestic violence is a factor and the community is not in danger. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/S3g6VjbWyD — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 16, 2020

We'll update this story as information becomes available.