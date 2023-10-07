Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies search for suspects in aggravated robbery

A man reported he was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen by three armed men in Alamo on Thursday.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of El Gato Raod on Tower Road in reference to the aggravated robbery, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.

The sheriff's office wrote the male victim said he was supposed to meet up with a female when three armed men arrived and assaulted him. They also stole the victim's 2006 Ford Expedition.

Investigators with the sheriff's office said the victim's vehicle was seen crossing into Mexico through the Donna Port of Entry. It was being driving by an unidentified male.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (956) 383-8114 or the tips line at (956) 668-8477.