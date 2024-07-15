x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect in connection to a murder in rural Edinburg

5 hours 44 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, July 14 2024 Jul 14, 2024 July 14, 2024 7:44 PM July 14, 2024 in News - Local

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in connection to a murder in rural Edinburg.

The sheriff's office said they received reports of a disturbance at the 6300 block of Lorena Street at around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.

They said several individuals reported fighting on the roadway, and a man was allegedly armed with a machete. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old female who had sustained fatal injuries to the head.

Initial statements from witnesses said a 27-year-old man and the female victim were walking along the road when a vehicle stopped and a verbal altercation began between the driver and the two victims.

The sheriff's office said the driver initially left the scene, only to return and run over both individuals with his vehicle.

The male victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies managed to locate and detain the driver of the vehicle; his identity was not released.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

