Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office asking for help in solving cold case homicide investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a cold case homicide investigation.

Jorge Luis Lopez, 67, was shot and killed in early September. He was found lying face down in the driveway of a home on East Curry Road in Edinburg.

Authorities say Lopez was shot multiple times. No arrests and no persons of interest have been named.

If you know anything, contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.