Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office honors fallen officers with ceremony

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office honored six of their deputies who lost their lives in the line of duty.

It's part of their Fallen Officer's Ceremony that was held on Tuesday.

"These ceremonies happen all across the United States. We want to make sure we do our part in continuing to honor those individuals that did the ultimate sacrifice," Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

One of those officers remembered was narcotics investigator Manuel Segovia. He died in 1986 after being shot while serving a search warrant.

A state prison is now named after him.