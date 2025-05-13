Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office honors fallen officers with ceremony
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office honored six of their deputies who lost their lives in the line of duty.
It's part of their Fallen Officer's Ceremony that was held on Tuesday.
"These ceremonies happen all across the United States. We want to make sure we do our part in continuing to honor those individuals that did the ultimate sacrifice," Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.
RELATED STORY: Fallen law enforcement officers honored in Mission
One of those officers remembered was narcotics investigator Manuel Segovia. He died in 1986 after being shot while serving a search warrant.
A state prison is now named after him.
More News
News Video
-
La Joya ISD: Student damages Chromebook as part of viral TikTok challenge
-
Donna police arrest wanted suspect following report of man with a knife
-
Suspect in Brownsville officer-involved shooting identified
-
Creating dishes with locally caught shrimp
-
City of Alamo breaks ground on new outdoor fitness center
Sports Video
-
UTRGV continues preparation for SLC Baseball Championship in Edinburg
-
Harlingen's Lairechka Flores-Rivero signs to play basketball at the University of Puerto...
-
UTRGV hosts SLC Baseball Championship bracket play
-
Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Mission Veterans Patriots
-
Palmview baseball facing New Braunfels in Playoff battle