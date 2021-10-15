Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in deadly Mission shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Friday released more details in an ongoing homicide investigation.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a Stripes convenience store located at Farm-to-Market Road 492 and Highway 107 in Mission regarding a shooting, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, several witnesses said they saw several men armed with handguns fighting in the parking lot and heard multiple gunshots being fired before the suspects drove away.

Deputies also responded to a second location near 6 Mile Line Road and Bentsen Palm Drive. A passing motorist reported finding two men with gunshot wounds bleeding inside their vehicle.

The motorist took the two men to a local hospital. One man, identified as 22-year-old Leonardo Veliz, was later pronounced dead.

The second man, only identified as a 21-year-old man, is currently being treated at a hospital in stable but critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have developed multiple persons of interest and are following all leads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 956-383-8114. For those who wish to remain anonymous, call the the Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.