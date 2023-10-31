Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery.

The incident took place in Edinburg at the Las Muñecas Drive Thru on the northwest corner of Alamo Road and Tower Road.

Investigators say he was armed with a knife at the time of the robbery and was able to get away with some money.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (956) 383-8114.