Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect
Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery.
The incident took place in Edinburg at the Las Muñecas Drive Thru on the northwest corner of Alamo Road and Tower Road.
Investigators say he was armed with a knife at the time of the robbery and was able to get away with some money.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (956) 383-8114.
More News
News Video
-
Family Faith Festival set for Saturday in city of Hidalgo
-
Halloween store in Harlingen offers low cost costumes for everyone
-
Made in the 956 Update: 'Raspas Con Mi Grandpa' author wins International...
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect
-
SpaceX seeking approval for flame suppression