Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office suspends visitation at jail due to virus concern

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced it will halt all visitation of inmates at its jail.

The suspension goes into effective Saturday, March 14. The sheriff’s office says the measure is a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to comply with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The suspension will be lifted until it is discontinued with the order of Gov. Greg Abbott or until the state disaster declaration is lifted or expired, according to the department.

No cases of COVID-19 has been detected at the jail.

Inmates will still be able to see their attorneys.