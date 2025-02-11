Hidalgo County sheriff says ICE raids are only targeting criminal migrants

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continue conducting raids all over the country, including in the Rio Grande Valley.

This is due to the Trump Administration's crack-down on immigration.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is echoing what the White House is saying, that these raids are only targeting people who are in the country illegally and have a criminal record.

"Individuals with aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, indecency with children," Guerra said.

Guerra says these ICE raids have taken at least six criminals off the streets.