Hidalgo County task force helping test mosquitoes for illnesses

The city of McAllen is currently spraying for mosquitoes, and is part of a public health task force setting up traps to capture and test mosquitoes.

The mosquitoes are sent to a lab to be tested for mosquito borne illnesses. Results usually come back within two weeks.

Hidalgo County Public Health Director Eddie Olivarez said so far, none of the captured mosquitoes have tested positive for diseases.

“If a person comes with malaria, we have to protect the mosquitoes from that person because our mosquitoes aren't used to getting malaria,” Olivarez said.

McAllen is also stocked up on chemicals to help control mosquito populations, but officials say there's only so much these chemicals can do.

As hurricane season continues, health experts say it’s up to the public to remove old tires, kiddie pools, or trash that could collect standing water.

Even a small bottle cap is enough space for mosquitoes to breed.

