Hidalgo County to hold second pop-up event to help families in need of food, financial assistance

In an effort to continue providing aid to residents with in need of food or financial help, Hidalgo County will hold a second community event in Elsa.

“These pop-up events are aimed at providing as much financial relief as possible to residents who qualify,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a statement.

The Pop-up will take place Thursday, December 9 at Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium on Yellow Jacket Dr. and Mile 17 North in Elsa. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the event includes food distribution in partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. Rent and mortgage assistance in partnership with the Community Service Agency and Urban County Program will also be available.

The county held a similar event Tuesday in Sullivan City where they assisted nearly 500 families.