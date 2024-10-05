Highway memorial sign in Edinburg unveiled for fallen state trooper

Drivers heading north out of the Rio Grande Valley on Highway 281 will run into a new highway memorial sign.

It's dedicated to fallen Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Moises Sanchez.

"We're very grateful and thankful for the community to have this high honor for my husband, respecting him for the man he was," Moises wife, Yvonne Sanchez, said.

The sign was unveiled on Friday. It's located just before Bert Ogden Arena.

Trooper Sanchez died back in 2019, four months after he was shot on the job.

"It means a lot it's a huge honor," Moises son, Zachary Sanchez, said. "It goes to show how much the community, the Valley in particular, comes together to go ahead and support people who are in the first responder line of work."

Trooper Sanchez served with DPS for four years. His eldest son, Zachary, is also a DPS trooper.