Holiday drunk driving campaign continues

This holiday season, if you choose to drink something a little stronger than eggnog, officers want you to plan ahead and get a sober driver.

"We want motorists to know that drunk driving is preventable, you have options that do not include getting behind the wheel after you've been drinking alcohol," McAllen Police Department Lt. Joel Morales said.

It is reported that on average, one person in Texas dies every eight hours due to a drunk driver.