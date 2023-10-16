Homestead exceptions that could lower property taxes on November ballot

Early Voting begins in one week, and on the ballot is a proposition that could help lower property taxes.

Homestead exceptions can help lower property taxes and on this year's ballot, voters will need to vote on Proposition 4 to more than double the current homestead exception.

Hidalgo County Assistant Chief Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez says homeowners with a homestead exemption are saving money on their property taxes and gives the benefit of $40,000 off the tax portion of their school bill.

This means that school taxes are calculated as if a person's home is worth $40,000 less than its appraised value.

If voters approve Proposition 4 it will increase it to $100,000.

"Please go and vote, because if this thing doesn't pass, then you don't get the extra benefit. And two, if you feel like you live in a house, and you've been there, and you haven't applied for this, because you're not aware of it, then come and apply. You know, bring the proper documentation, and we'll go ahead and see about getting you qualified," Gonzalez said.

He says people are eligible for a homestead exemption if they own their home and live in it and the address on their ID matches the home address.

Gonzalez adds there are also exemptions for homeowners who are veterans, have disabilities or are 65 and older, and they accept applications all year round.

As a reminder, early voting starts next Monday. Hidalgo County will have 29 polling locations for people to cast their vote.

