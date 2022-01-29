Housekeeper charged in death of 71-year-old McAllen man

Police have identified and charged the woman in custody in connection to a 71-year-old man who was found dead in a home on Friday.

Adriana Aleman Dominguez, 41, was arrested after police responded to a residence in the 5900 block of N. 34th Street where they found Homero Longoria, 71, dead on Friday, according to a news release.

In a Saturday news release, police said Dominguez was Longoria’s housekeeper and the person who reported his death.

“Reporting Person called the McAllen Police Department and stated that ‘she defended herself… she had to choke him…he is not okay…not alive,’” police said. “The reporting person stated to the police officers that a struggle ensued between her and the decedent and she did what she had to do.”

Dominguez was charged with murder and her arraignment is pending, the news release stated.

