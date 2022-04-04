Houston faces Alabama St.

Alabama State (0-2) vs. Houston (0-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston goes up against Alabama State in an early season matchup. Alabama State fell 59-50 at Missouri State on Sunday. Houston went 33-4 last year and finished first in the AAC.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Through two games, Tobi Ewuosho has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted on 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston limited its 16 non-conference opponents to an average of just 58.2 points per game last year. The Cougars offense put up 74 points per matchup on their way to a 15-1 record against non-AAC competition. Alabama State went 0-9 against non-conference teams last season.

