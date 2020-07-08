Houston officials cancel Texas GOP’s in-person convention, citing coronavirus in one of nation’s hot spots
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials cancel Texas GOP’s in-person convention, citing coronavirus in one of nation’s hot spots.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Local doctor offers advice on how to care for loved ones recovering...
-
Free COVID-19 testing underway at Bert Ogden Arena for all Valley residents
-
Valley hospitals in dire need of convalescent plasma from local COVID-19 survivors
-
Faced with an influx of COVID-19 patients, hospitals may lease portable buildings...
-
Surge program to provide free COVID-19 testing at Bert Ogden Arena for...