How the Valley has been impacted during Trump's first 100 days in office

The president campaigned on immigration enforcement and border security.

A hundred days into the Trump Administration and people have noticed changes.

"Between the Trump Administration and the Biden Administration, it's night and day," Rice University Political Science Professor Mark Jones.

After illegal border crossings on the southwest border have dropped to a trickle, including people requesting asylum, Jones believes the incentives to migrate to the United States have changed under President Donald Trump.

"Many people who are here in the United States without the proper papers are a little more nervous and some of them are even returning home, or they're thinking about it," Jones said.

And local immigration attorney Carlos Garcia has seen this first hand.

"We've barely been able to catch our breath because of the continuous changes on a day-to-day basis," Garcia said.

In recent years, Republican-led states have filed lawsuits trying to end programs like DACA. Garcia has been fighting in court to keep the future of dreamers alive.

The Trump Administration has also been trying to end other immigration laws, like birth-right citizenship.

"They try to change a program, people stop and try to sue to stop that, and then the courts have to make a determination. I don't foresee that going away in the near future," Garcia said.

Between court battles on immigration rule changes and increased detentions and enforcement, Garcia says it's lead to confusion and uncertainty among his clients on what will happen next.

"For example, with the individual down in El Salvador, they said in their opinion nine to zero you've got to facilitate the return, but they don't explain what facilitate is," St. Mary's University Law Professor Jeffrey Addicott said.

For Republican Party Chair in Starr County Toni Trevino, Trump has kept his promises and is happy with negotiations with Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum in order to cut down the number of migrants crossing into the U.S.

"I think that the conversations that are going on between the government of Mexico and Donald Trump and the rest of his administration are very encouraging," Trevino said. "He is making sure that American citizens are taken cared of first."

Jones believes that Texas could soon be caught in the crossfire if the Mexican government does not cooperate with the Trump Administration.

