How to protect people, pipes, plants and pets during cold weather in the Valley

The cold weather is here, and these freezing temperatures can pose a threat to homes and pets.

Across the Rio Grande Valley, homeowners prepped their homes over the weekend in anticipation of the cold weather.

Experts say to watch out for the four P's, protecting people, pipes, plants and pets.

Ted's Borderland Hardware store owner Vance Ellis says the main goal is to try and keep the wind from coming in contact with your pipes.

He says strong winds might help temperatures drop into the teens and if they come in contact with your pipes they might freeze and burst.

If your home has plumbing in cabinets on outside walls without insulation, leave them open to allow warmer air to circulate.

During the coldest temperatures, allow faucets to slowly drip to keep water moving in your pipes.

"Your exterior pipes and even some of your interior pipes that aren't having temperature control you're going to want to wrap with pipe insulation such as this and then cover your faucets with some type of faucet cover and, if the in the event that you can't find a faucet cover or pipe insulation, you can always use newspaper or even cardboard, an old kitchen towel, bathroom towel, just kind of wrap it over your pipe, wrap it in tape and that'll give you some form of protection as well," Ellis said.

Plant experts warn cold temperatures can steal life out of your garden.

You still have time to protect greenery from a possible freeze by following these tips.

- Use a plastic bag or old sheet or towel to cover your plants.

- Use mulch as a layer over the roots of your plants.

- Water your soil before the cold weather hits. Wet soil stays warmer than dry soil, and bring in any small potted plants inside your home.

If you have pets, bring them indoors or provide shelter.

You should also be aware of state laws when chaining your dogs outside and exposing them during extreme weather.