Hurricane Hanna: The Latest News, Information and Updates

Live updates on Hurricane Hanna

11:22 a.m. Saturday — The Port Mansfield Fire Department is asking people with emergencies to call (956) 248-6576.

Randy Pierce of the Port Mansfield Fire Department said the 911 system is experiencing delays and calling him directly is the best option.

The worst of Hurricane Hanna may hit at about 11 p.m. Saturday. Expect heavy rain, high winds and flooding.

10:20 a.m. Saturday — County Judge Richard F. Cortez went live on Facebook to warn Hidalgo County residents about Hurricane Hanna.

"This only a Category 1 hurricane, but every hurricane is dangerous," Cortez said.

Cortez also reminded Hidalgo County residents to bring soap and hand sanitizer with them if they're forced to evacuate their homes.

People should continue to follow coronavirus safety guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks, whenever possible.

10:17 a.m. Saturday — Valley Metro will stop transit services on Saturday, July 25.

Metro Express bus routes will also be canceled on Sunday, July 26, according to a news release from the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council.

11:43 p.m. Friday — All Port Mansfield residents should evacuate the area, according to the Willacy County Navigation District.

"If this storm proceeds as currently projected it is very likely that persons in Port Mansfield could become trapped in a community that will not have power for an extended period of time and where evacuation via vessel or vehicles will be impossible due to the only two means of egress being closed by flood waters," according to the navigation district, which issued a news release at 11:43 p.m. Friday. "Understand that all these events have happened within the past two years with storms on a much smaller scale" than Hurricane Hanna.