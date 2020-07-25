Willacy County Navigation District warns residents of Port Mansfield to evacuate the area

Faced with heavy rain and high winds from Hurricane Hanna, all residents, property owners and tourists should "consider evacuating the Port Mansfield area as soon as possible," according to the Willacy County Navigation District.

The navigation district, which manages the port of Port Mansfield, warned residents to evacuate the area on Friday night.

"If this storm proceeds as currently projected it is very likely that persons in Port Mansfield could become trapped in a community that will not have power for an extended period of time and where evacuation via vessel or vehicles will be impossible due to the only two means of egress being closed by flood waters," according to the navigation district, which issued a news release at 11:43 p.m. Friday. "Understand that all these events have happened within the past two years with storms on a much smaller scale" than Hurricane Hanna.

