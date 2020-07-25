Watch Live: Hidalgo County judge provides update on Hurricane Hanna

County Judge Richard F. Cortez asked Hidalgo County residents to prepare for Hurricane Hanna on Saturday — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cortez went live on Facebook at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday to warn Hidalgo County residents about the hurricane.

Everyone should monitor local television and radio stations for the latest updates, Cortez said, and follow commonsense safety tips.

If a road is flooded, don't enter the water, Cortez said. Even 6 inches of water can be dangerous.

Cortez also reminded Hidalgo County residents to bring soap and hand sanitizer with them if they're forced to evacuate their homes.

People should continue to follow coronavirus safety guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks, whenever possible.

"These have been difficult times," Cortez said, referencing the fact that Hidalgo County was preparing for one disaster, a hurricane, in the midst of another, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cortez urged all Hidalgo County residents to take the hurricane seriously.

"This is only a Category 1 hurricane, but every hurricane is dangerous," Cortez said.