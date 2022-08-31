x

Husband arrested on murder charge after wife found dead in Hidalgo, police say

10 hours 18 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, August 31 2022 Aug 31, 2022 August 31, 2022 11:07 AM August 31, 2022 in News - Local

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. 

A 46-year-old man is in custody after police say his wife was found dead inside a home in Hidalgo on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Hidalgo Police Department. 

Luis Antonio Rivera, 46, is the husband of 42-year-old Edna Rivera, who was found dead at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue, Hidalgo police Chief Romeo Rodriguez confirmed Wednesday.

RELATED: Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway  

Rivera was wanted on a murder charge in connection with the death and was taken into custody Wednesday, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Rivera will go before a judge Thursday.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days