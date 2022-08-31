Husband arrested on murder charge after wife found dead in Hidalgo, police say
A 46-year-old man is in custody after police say his wife was found dead inside a home in Hidalgo on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Hidalgo Police Department.
Luis Antonio Rivera, 46, is the husband of 42-year-old Edna Rivera, who was found dead at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue, Hidalgo police Chief Romeo Rodriguez confirmed Wednesday.
Rivera was wanted on a murder charge in connection with the death and was taken into custody Wednesday, Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said Rivera will go before a judge Thursday.
