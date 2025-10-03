'I could have easily lost my life:' Driver speaks out after man pulls a gun on him in San Juan crash

An Edcouch man was arrested after allegedly pulling out a gun and pointing it at another man involved in a crash in San Juan, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Part of the confrontation was caught on video that was also obtained by Channel 5 News.

As previously reported, the altercation happened after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning on the westbound lanes of the 800 block of frontage road.

Ernesto Garza said he was rear ended.

“So I walked over there and when he opened the door that he swung the door open, he had a silver type color pistol,” Garza said.

The criminal complaint identified the other man as George Adalberto Lucio. Lucio was arrested shortly after the crash on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The criminal complaint says that Lucio told police that Garza cut him off, causing him to hit Garza’s truck.

Lucio told police he grabbed his gun after seeing Garza walk up to his truck “in an aggressive manner,” the complaint said.

“I was so scared at that point. I just backed off and was like, ‘really? Are you serious? Over an accident? I mean, you're going to pull a gun on me?’"

The report shows Lucio told police he put the gun away when he saw Garza did not have a weapon.

Garza admits he got heated.

“He was so angry and yelling, and then at that point, I became upset too because I got a gun pointed at me,” Garza said. “And we got into a verbal altercation.”

Garza's wife recorded a portion of the confrontation on her phone.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is not investigating the incident, but agency spokesman Raul Gonzalez said all drivers need to call police immediately in similar situations.

“It's important that you don't become aggressive,” Gonzalez said. “Unfortunately, sometimes for the aggressor, you will end up in jail for threatening somebody. Especially if you pull out a weapon against somebody else.

No one was hurt during the confrontation, something Garza said he is thankful for.

Garza said he learned a lesson from the interaction.

“My personal suggestion is just call 911. Wait for the police to get there, and then proceed from there,” Garza said. “I could have easily lost my life.”

Jail records show Lucio was released on a $5,000 bond on Wednesday.

