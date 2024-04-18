"I didn't even get to say a goodbye": Sister speaks out after brother killed in road rage shooting in Mission

For the first time, the family of a man killed in Mission in a road rage shooting speaks out.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Jose Cruz, did not live in the Rio Grande Valley.

Briana Cruz remembers the moment when doctors told her she would never see her little brother again.

"It's so hard for me, I didn't even get to say a goodbye," Briana said.

RELATED STORY: Suspect in deadly Mission shooting identified, arraigned

Briana says her brother, Jose, was a construction worker in Bay City. He was in the Valley to visit their uncle.

"They had already told us my uncle was sick, so Jose was supposed to go back to work, but he prolonged it because he wanted to make sure he was here in case anything happened," Briana said.

Briana says after visiting their uncle in the hospital, her brother left to go to a friend's home, but he never made it.

Police say Briaham Pena Shot at Jose's truck.

The family said a couple of Jose's friends went out to put down a cross with some flowers at the area where he was shot off of Expressway 83 and the Frontage Road.

Two days later, their uncle passed away. So the family had a double service and burial. Briana says she also lost her father eight months ago.

"I just can't believe the situation we are in," Briana said.

Now all she has left of her little brother is memories. She will remember him for his jokester personality and ability to make others smile.

"He always likes to motivate us; he would never like to see us cry," Briana said.

She is happy police arrested someone in her brother's death, but she knows the judicial process is only starting.

Mission police say the suspect turned himself in this week, after originally going to Mexico. He is currently in jail on a $2 million bond.