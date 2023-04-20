‘I lost it, man:’ Spectators react to historic SpaceX launch

Thousands of spectators came to Isla Blanca Park to watch Thursday’s historic SpaceX launch.

The jetties were full of people grinning from ear to ear as they watched the Starship rocket take off, and then break apart minutes later.

Among the spectators was Adam Rybin, who traveled from Oklahoma to witness the flight.

“It peaked out, and I lost it, man,” Rynin aid. “I'm hoarse from all the screaming from all that excitement that was happening there."

Multiple people in attendance said they showed up as early as 3 a.m. Thursday in the hopes of getting a spot at Isla Blanca Park.

While the rocket exploded and fell into the Gulf of Mexico, SpaceX is still calling this launch a win. Elon Musk said in a tweet after the launch that a lot was learned today, and all information will be used to launch another rocket in a few months.