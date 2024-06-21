ICE: Migrants found squatting with weapons in New York home crossed into the country through Brownsville area

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are reporting that some of the migrants that were found squatting in the basement of a home in New York last week crossed into the country near the Brownsville area.

The eight migrants were reportedly discovered on March 27 squatting in the basement of a Bronx home with guns and drugs, ABC affiliate WABC-TV reported.

READ MORE: Child found among guns, drugs in Bronx home occupied by several squatters

The bust happened after police responded to a report of a man with a gun near a school. A 7-year-old child was also found in the home.

Channel 5 News reached out to ICE for comment. A statement from spokesperson Marie Ferguson of the New York field office identified the migrants as “unlawfully present Venezuelan citizens.”

Two of the migrants — identified as Yoessy Pino Castillo and Hector De Sousa Villalta — entered the country illegally through the Brownsville area in May 2023, according to the statement.

Castillo and Villalta never reported to Enforcement and Removal Operations for processing. They both remain in custody pending removal proceedings, Ferguson stated.

According to ICE, Villalta was arrested by the Yonkers Police Department on August 28, 2023, on charges of assault and attempted murder.

Castillo was arrested by the Woodbridge Police Department in New Jersey on January 6 on charges of shoplifting and burglary.

Both individuals were arrested on March 27 on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, criminal possession of a controlled substance and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

WABC-TV reports that some of the migrants are under investigation in connection with a bank robbery.