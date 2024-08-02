IDEA Public Schools holding back to school immunization clinics

IDEA Public Schools will hold a dozen low-cost immunization clinics to help students to get students ready for the new school year.

The immunization clinics opened on Friday, Aug. 2, and will run through Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the following locations:

Families are encouraged to bring their child’s vaccine card to get updated. Most private insurance, including Medicaid, will be accepted at the clinics. For those without insurance, the vaccines will cost $7 each. Payment must be made with cash only.

The immunization clinics are through a partnership with ProCare Health Services.

For more information on IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley, or if you would like to attend one of the vaccine clinics, please contact Alicia at alicia.myers@ideapublicschools.org.