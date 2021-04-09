IDEA Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for staff, students

Credit: MGN Online

IDEA Public Schools will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at IDEA Harlingen, located at 24240 Chester Park Road.

According to a news release, the clinic is only for IDEA employees, family members, and students who attended the first clinic in March.

The clinic aims to administer 1,200 Moderna second dose vaccines and 400 Johnson & Johnson shots for IDEA seniors who are 18 years or older.