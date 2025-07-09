IDEA Public Schools will host backpack giveaways in the Valley

IDEA Public Schools will host three back-to-school backpack giveaways at three Rio Grande Valley campuses.

The first 500 students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies, including rulers, pencils, highlighters and more, according to a news release.

The news release said giveaways are open to all students across the Valley, and they must be present with a guardian to receive a backpack. There is no limit to how many children in one family can receive a backpack.

The first giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at IDEA San Juan, located 600 E. Sioux Road, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The second giveaway is scheduled for July 19 at IDEA La Joya, located at 725 East Expressway 83 and the third giveaway is scheduled for July 26 at IDEA Sports Park, located at 6650 Old Alice Road in Brownsville. Both events will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the news release, local businesses will be on campus to offer services and parents will have the chance to register their kids to attend IDEA for the upcoming school year.