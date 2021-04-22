Immigration among key topics discussed at McAllen mayoral debate

Five McAllen mayoral candidates took the stage Wednesday in a debate hosted by the Libre Initiative, a Texas group committed to empowering the Hispanic community.

Each candidate explained why he or she should be the one to replace longtime McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, who is not seeking re-election after more than eight years in office.

The immigration surge at the border and reopening the bridges from Mexico were among the main topics discussed in the debate.

Watch the video above for the full story.

