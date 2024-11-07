Incumbent Eddie Guerra leading in race for Hidalgo County Sheriff, according to unofficial election results

Early voting results show incumbent J.E. "Eddie" Guerra in the leading in the race for Hidalgo County Sheriff, according to unofficial early voting results.

Guerra has 92,505 votes, while challenger Ezequiel "Zeik" Jurado III has 61,027 votes.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.