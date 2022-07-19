Indictment reveals gruesome details in death of 13-year-old Willacy County boy

A 13-year-old boy was scratched, cut, sliced, struck, kicked, burned and punctured by the three people accused of causing his death, according to indictments filed against the suspects.

Sabrina Lynn Loredo, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez were arrested in April 2022, more than a year after the boy was hospitalized with breathing complications and then died at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

The trio is facing multiple charges, including three counts of murder, three counts of injury to a child, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Three people indicted in connection with death of Willacy County teen

Indictments obtained by Channel 5 News allege the three suspects caused the boy's death by not providing him with enough to eat or drink, nor adequate medical attention. The documents further allege the suspects allowed the boy to be assaulted, restrained, forced him to perform manual labor, exposed him to injury from third parties and animals and offensively touched him with a belt or bow and arrow.

The boy was also concealed from anyone who might render emergency assistance, according to the indictment.

The documents did not disclose the relationship between the suspects and the boy.

Loredo and Antonia Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to the charges and are expected back in court next month, according to Willacy County court officials. An attorney representing Loredo and Antonia Gonzalez wasn’t immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

An arraignment is pending for Ruben Gonzalez.