Inside look at Port Isabel Detention Center that processes migrants

The Port Isabel Detention Center is the facility U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses to house some migrants.

Currently, more than a thousand migrants are in custody. The facility, located in Los Fresnos, can house nearly 1,200.

The facility looks similar to a jail, and the amount of time migrants spend there depends on their case.

"The individuals we have detained here in Port Isabel, individuals who pose a national security risk, a danger to public safety, or they cross into the United States recently," Miguel Vergara with ICE said.

Officials said the amount of migrants held at the facility has held steady since the pandemic.

Any drop in the number of migrants is only temporary. The facility is one of eight known to process asylum cases at a faster rate.