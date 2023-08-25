Inside the Valley: A conversation with Democratic senatorial candidate Colin Alfred

Democratic congressman Colin Alllred is looking to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024.

Allred, a former NFL player turned civil rights attorney, repress Texas's 32nd Congressional District and has ties to the city of Brownsville.

Channel 5 News’ Rudy Mireles speaks with Allred as part of our Inside the Valley series.

Watch the video above for the full interview.