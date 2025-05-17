Insurance agent emphasizes the importance of renters insurance following Brownsville apartment fire

A Rio Grande Valley insurance agent said renters insurance protects your personal belongings if they're damaged in a fire or storm.

It would cover everything from your clothes to your furniture.

"Unfortunately, many people in the Valley, even though there's a lot of people that rent homes and apartments, and we have so many of them duplexes, four plexes, things of that, many people do not have this coverage," Safeguard Insurance Agency Principal Abraham Padron said.

As previously reported, a tenant that was affected by the fire that tore through an apartment complex in Brownsville did not have insurance. She is now trying to recover from losing all her belongings in the fire.

Renters insurance can also provide liability coverage.