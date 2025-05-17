Insurance agent emphasizes the importance of renters insurance following Brownsville apartment fire
A Rio Grande Valley insurance agent said renters insurance protects your personal belongings if they're damaged in a fire or storm.
It would cover everything from your clothes to your furniture.
"Unfortunately, many people in the Valley, even though there's a lot of people that rent homes and apartments, and we have so many of them duplexes, four plexes, things of that, many people do not have this coverage," Safeguard Insurance Agency Principal Abraham Padron said.
RELATED STORY: Fire at Brownsville apartment complex sparked from maintenance work
As previously reported, a tenant that was affected by the fire that tore through an apartment complex in Brownsville did not have insurance. She is now trying to recover from losing all her belongings in the fire.
Renters insurance can also provide liability coverage.
More News
News Video
-
Combes mayor to give notice over access to drainage canals
-
CBP officers arrest fugitive wanted for indecency with child at Brownsville port...
-
Sinkhole in Combes complicates water, sewer line repair following March floods
-
Only on 5: Emergency training held for South Texas providers
-
Insurance agent emphasizes the importance of renters insurance following Brownsville apartment fire
Sports Video
-
UTRGV falls to Houston Christian in SLC Tournament; Vaqueros move to the...
-
Los Fresnos fight but get walked off in game one, Sharyland Eliminated...
-
Edinburg Vela's Abby Zamora signs with UNE volleyball
-
Sharyland falls to Boerne in game one of the series
-
Thomas Williams big night lifts UTRGV past Islanders in conference tournament