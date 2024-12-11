Interim city manager appointed in Donna

Donna city leaders have a new interim city manager following a special meeting on Tuesday.

George Peña will serve in the position until a permanent replacement is found.

Peña currently works as the chief administrator for Hidalgo County Precinct 1.

Tuesday’s decision comes after city leaders reassigned Carlos Yerena, the previous city manager.

Yerena is now the executive director of the Donna/Rio Bravo International Bridge. He said he plans to continue working on opening the bridge to commercial trucks carrying loads, as commercial trucks crossing the bridge must currently be empty.