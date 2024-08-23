Investigation underway following deadly officer-involved shooting in Weslaco

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting left one man dead in Weslaco.

The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at a residence at the 700 block of Pueblo Street. According to Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera, officers responded to a report of shots fired.

According to a Friday news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, when officers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed Hispanic male, identified as 22-year-old Juan Diego Contreras, of Weslaco.

The news release said Contreras reached for a shotgun and "in response to the perceived threat, one of the officers discharged their weapon."

Contreras was struck and officers immediately provided medical assistance before transporting him to Knapp Medical Center, according to the news release. Contreras succumbed to his injuries and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

At a press conference held on Friday morning, Rivera said the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.