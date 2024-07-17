Investigators continue searching for evidence in Nahomi Rodriguez disappearance, murder

The Harlingen Police Department is still investigating the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, who was last seen leaving her place of employment on July 17, 2016.

Police said Rodriguez left in a small-light colored SUV when she left work. Her remains were found on April 6, 2017, off Centerline Road just outside of Rio Hondo.

On Wednesday, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said investigators in this case believe Rodriguez and the man they previously identified as a person of interest knew each other.

Last year, investigators identified Miguel Angel Flores as the person of interest in Rodriguez’s disappearance.

Flores is currently serving time in prison for a separate case, and he has a criminal history of assaulting women.

“I want him to know that he is my suspect, I want people to know that he is my suspect,” Saenz said. “He is the one that we believe committed this murder."

Saenz says before they can move forward with this case, they need more evidence against Flores.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Harlingen police investigators at 956-216-5459 or the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.