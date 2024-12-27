‘It’s a blessing’: Woman gives birth to twins on Christmas Day in McAllen

The sound of a new life fills the air in a delivery room at South Texas Health System in McAllen.

On Christmas Day Wednesday, four babies were delivered at the hospital.

Two of the babies were a set of twins that doubled as a Christmas gift like no other for Tania Perez and her partner.

“We are feeling all the love in the world, it's our Christmas present,” Perez, mother of the twins, said. “It's a blessing that doesn't have a name. We are so happy.”

The Mercado twins were not expected to be delivered until January 6, 2025. Their parents were visiting McAllen from Zacatecas, Mexico to celebrate the holidays with friends.

Perez ended up going into labor sooner than expected.

“I had the feeling that they were going to be born on that day, months before,” Perez said. “I said my babies will be born on Christmas."

Pia Fernanda came into this world at 8 a.m. weighing in at five pounds and seven ounces.

“We chose that name because I am devoted to a saint named Padre Pio,” Perez said.

Pia’s brother, Noel, arrived one minute later weighing five pounds and three ounces.

The proud parents say they had already chosen their names months before.

“So it's a beautiful coincidence because he was born on Christmas,” Perez said.

Perez said she is excited to introduce her twins to the rest of her family.

“We want to be with family so their grandparents can meet them and spend time with them,” Perez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.