South Texas Health Systems welcomes four Christmas babies

The South Texas Health Systems announced the birth of four babies born on Christmas Day.

The first to arrive were the Mercado twins born at STHS McAllen.

Pia Fernanda was delivered via C-section at 8 a.m., weighing in at 5 lbs. and 7 oz. and measuring 19 inches long. Her brother, Noel, arrived a minute later, weighing in 5 lbs. and 3 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches long.

STHS McAllen welcomed a third baby soon after the twins were born. Daniela was born at 8:26 a.m., weighing 5 lbs. and 8 oz. and measuring 19 inches long.

The fourth and final baby born on Christmas day was brought into this world at STHS Edinburg. Khalessi was born at 11:19 a.m. She weighed in at 6 lbs., 9 oz. and measured 21 inches long.

The staff at STHS McAllen and STHS Edinburg gifted the newborns with special holiday-themed gifts, including a Baby’s First Christmas onesie and a gift certificate for a massage for each of the moms donated by Spa La Posada.