'It was disappointing:' Crowd reacts after SpaceX scrubs 10th Starship launch – again

SpaceX canceled the Monday launch of their Starship rocket due to weather. Monday's flight would've been Starship's 10th launch from Boca Chica.

A crowd of dozens of people arrived at Isla Blanca Park to view the launch. Many of them said they are looking forward to SpaceX trying again, but they're disappointed in how things played out with the Monday launch attempt.

“We all know it's a test flight, so there are things that happen, and it may or may not go off,” Houston resident Tom Hendler said. “We understand that when we come out here. When a launch happens, it’s the most amazing thing you can ever watch. The ground shakes, you feel it in your soul, it's incredible to watch it go off."

But all that pre-launch excitement turned into heartache for some spectators when SpaceX scrubbed the mission because of the weather.

This was the second launch to be canceled this week. Previously, SpaceX scrubbed the initial Sunday launch to “troubleshoot an issue with ground systems.”

“Your heart just sinks, you are so hopeful all the adrenaline is coming — I was recording, I’m getting chills just talking about it — and all of a sudden it's just… uuhhhh,” Copperas Cove resident Sylvia Rhoads said.

Amid the head shakes and sighs, some people are still hanging on to hope for the next test launch.

“It was disappointing, but I’m staying positive and looking forward to the next one,” Harlingen resident Dorraine Araiza said.

After this story aired on Monday night, SpaceX issued a news release saying that they're now targeting to launch on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The one-hour launch window opens at 6:30 p.m. central.

