'It was horrible': Fire destroys San Benito family's home

A San Benito family is trying to pick up the pieces after their home was destroyed in a fire Thursday night.

The fire started when the owner started burning trash outside, but quickly spread to the garage and the roof shortly after.

It was around 7 p.m. Thursday when Melbalee De La Garza got the call that her family’s home was on fire. On her way home, she worried about her mother who has trouble walking.

“So the whole drive I was just praying that she was fine,” De La Garza said. “That she was good that she was good that she was good. And luckily enough she made it. She made it out.”

De la Garza said her family had help from a neighbor who got involved after seeing the fire from his home nearby.

The family is also worried about some of their animals who are still missing. Neighbor Samuel Mendoza says he cut the fence to let them out.

"It was just instinct," Mendoza said. "It was quick, it was fast. It was just horrible hearing the animals crying."

Although the family lost everything, they're thankful no one was hurt.

The family says they are currently staying at a hotel.

They are hoping the animals that are lost will return home.