San Benito family home destroyed in house fire
A San Benito family lost their home in a house fire Thursday night, according to a social media post by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.
The flames consumed the family's house on Nelson Road, leaving just the shell of what was once their home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation; no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
HAPPENING NOW: Sheriff Deputies responded to a house fire off of Nelson Rd in San Benito. Deputies were able to evacuate the family & no injuries were reported. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Ua7WvxgCmx— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) October 29, 2021
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police search for San Benito man who shot at girlfriend
-
Brownsville PD partners with nonprofit to help at-risk kids
-
Valley schools gear up to vaccinate students under 12
-
27 arrested, accused of distributing 'counterfeit' drugs
-
Brownsville ISD celebrates completion of new playgrounds