x

San Benito family home destroyed in house fire

3 hours 35 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, October 28 2021 Oct 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 10:05 PM October 28, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff
Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza / Twitter

A San Benito family lost their home in a house fire Thursday night, according to a social media post by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. 

The flames consumed the family's house on Nelson Road, leaving just the shell of what was once their home. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation; no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days