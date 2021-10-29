San Benito family home destroyed in house fire

Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza / Twitter

A San Benito family lost their home in a house fire Thursday night, according to a social media post by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The flames consumed the family's house on Nelson Road, leaving just the shell of what was once their home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation; no injuries were reported.

