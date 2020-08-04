Javier scheduled to start for Houston at Arizona

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (5-4, second in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-7, fifth in the AL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .60 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks went 44-37 at home in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last year.

The Astros went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team last year and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.