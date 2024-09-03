Judge orders Progreso city commissioners to hold November election for alderman seats

A visiting judge from the Corpus Christi area has ordered the Progreso city commissioners to call for an election on Nov. 5 for alderman place 1, 5 and 3.

According to Progreso Mayor Hugo Gamboa, Progreso Place 3 Alderman Javier Morales was never sworn in to office, and claims the seat should've been called for an election. Also, the position of Progreso Place 5 Alderman Raul Martinez should be up for election in the November ballot.

RELATED STORY: Hearing on Progreso special election lawsuit postponed

A special city commissioner's meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss and consider possible action on the judge's decision.

The court has allowed for potential candidates to apply to be on the November ballot; the deadline to apply is Friday at 4 p.m.

The Hidalgo County elections administrator will administer the Progreso election, and the city has until Sept. 9 to turn in a ballot with the final candidates going up for election.

The judge has also denied a request to not allow Morales to run for office. He said his decision does not resolve disputes from either parties.

Progreso City Attorney Javier Villalobos said he's expecting the city leaders who were sued to appeal the court's decision, which he believes could delay the election until March.