Julian Gil and Mario Lopez announced as hosts for McAllen Holiday Parade 2024

Celebrities Mario Lopez and Julian Gil will be back in McAllen in December for the 11th annual McAllen Holiday Parade.

The city of McAllen is celebrating Christmas in August as they announced the return of Mario Lopez to host the parade for the seventh year.

The McAllen Holiday Parade is a partnership between the city of McAllen, HEB and Bert Ogden Auto; but they do have more announcements to come.

"We will be announcing more of our parade participants in the coming months. We want you to stay tuned because we will have other hosts and participants and celebrities that we will be showcasing in the coming months," McAllen City Commissioner District 3 Omar Quintanilla said.

This year's parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 and will start at 6 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Stadium.