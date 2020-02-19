Jurors in Durst murder case could face 5 month trial
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - New York real estate heir Robert Durst is going on trial for murder five years after his arrest in an old California killing. Jury selection begins Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. The eccentric millionaire is charged with killing his best friend 20 years ago. Prosecutors say Durst killed Susan Berman to silence her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and presumed 1982 killing of his wife in New York. Authorities say Berman helped him cover up the crime. Defense lawyers say Durst didn't kill Berman.
