Jury deliberations begin in Raul Lopez trial
Jury deliberations continue Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in a deadly shooting at a H-E-B in Palmview in 2016.
A jury will decide if Raul Lopez is guilty of killing a co-worker, and injuring three others.
Lopez's defense says the jury should find him not guilty by reason of insanity.
The judge dismissed jurors after about five hours of deliberation on Monday.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- • Psychiatrist assesses mental state of accused H-E-B shooter
- • Medical experts testify on mental state of Raul Lopez
- • Medical expert’s testimony delayed in trial of accused H-E-B shooter
- • Psychiatrist testifies in trial of accused H-E-B shooter
- • Witnesses detail events leading up to deadly H-E-B shooting in Palmview
- • Defense attorneys calls for mistrial in trial of accused Palmview H-E-B shooter
- • Victims of deadly 2016 H-E-B shooting in Palmview take stand at trial
- • Trial underway for man accused in 2016 fatal shooting at H-E-B in Palmview