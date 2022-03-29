Jury deliberations begin in Raul Lopez trial

Jury deliberations continue Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in a deadly shooting at a H-E-B in Palmview in 2016.

A jury will decide if Raul Lopez is guilty of killing a co-worker, and injuring three others.

Lopez's defense says the jury should find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge dismissed jurors after about five hours of deliberation on Monday.

RELATED COVERAGE: