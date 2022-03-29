x

Jury deliberations begin in Raul Lopez trial

7 hours 31 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 March 29, 2022 10:06 AM March 29, 2022 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

Jury deliberations continue Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in a deadly shooting at a H-E-B in Palmview in 2016.

A jury will decide if Raul Lopez is guilty of killing a co-worker, and injuring three others.

Lopez's defense says the jury should find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge dismissed jurors after about five hours of deliberation on Monday.

RELATED COVERAGE: 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days